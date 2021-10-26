Hernando County deputies are looking for three men who allegedly robbed a Brooksville-area 7-Eleven store early Monday morning.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the gas station at 18226 Powell Road at 2:30 a.m. after a store clerk called to report a commercial robbery.
The clerk said the three men entered the store as she was cleaning the coffee station. One of the suspects approached the clerk while the other two men took cartons of cigarettes from behind the cash register. Cash also was taken from the cash register.
The men left in a dark-colored sedan and was last seen going east on Powell Road. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects.
All three suspects were described as black males wearing hoodies, sweat pants and medical masks to cover their faces.
The investigation remains active, the Sheriff’s Office said.
