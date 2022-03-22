Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on Monday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At around 6 p.m. Monday deputies Trevor Jones and Scott Bierwiler saw a stolen vehicle while heading west on Cortez Boulevard; the stolen vehicle, a white 2015 Nissan Maxima, also was traveling west.
With three additional deputies in the area, a felony traffic stop was conducted in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Deltona Boulevard.
The driver, later identified as Andre Dillard, exited the vehicle. The front-seat passenger, identified as Tianny Piggot, also exited and was placed in custody.
A back-seat passenger was recognized as Kasaar Thompson. He has had numerous previous contacts with law enforcement and was known to be hostile and violent toward law enforcement. After leaving the vehicle, he became defiant and was taken into custody.
The final back seat passenger, later identified as Michael Oravetz, left the vehicle. A search of his person found two Nissan key fobs, both of which belonged to the stolen vehicle. He was listed as the suspect in the stolen vehicle case from the Lakeland Police Department.
Deputies also found marijuana, currency, nine bags that later tested positive for the presence of THC, a digital scale, an AR-15 magazine and 13 rounds of PMC 223 ammunition.
Piggot was not charged.
During his interview, Oravetz said the car belonged to his father and he was usually permitted to use it for work, so long as he returned it. When told the car had been reported stolen on March 12, Oravetz said he knew that and that he planned to return the vehicle later in the evening.
The recovered stolen vehicle was towed from the scene.
The three males were then transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.
Oravetz, 24, was charged with grand theft auto and bond was set at $2,000. Thompson, 26, was charged with resistance and obstruction without violence, and bond was set at $2,000. Dillard, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and his bond was set at $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.