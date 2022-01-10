Three killed in Saturday night crash on I-75

An accident on Saturday night, Jan. 8, on I-75 in Pasco County left three people dead, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to FHP, a tractor trailer driven by a 55-year-old Miami man was heading south at Milepost 283 in the center lane. An SUV with three aboard was also traveling south in the inside lane.
The tractor trailer changed lanes at about 9:53 p.m. and entered the path of the SUV, which collided with the left rear portion of the trailer. The three people in the SUV – a 57-year-old Clearwater Beach man, a 53-year-old Clearwater woman and a 16-year-old Clearwater Beach male – had fatal injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. A 50-year-old Cape Coral woman, a passenger in the tractor trailer, also was not injured.
The crash closed both directions of I-75 until 4:22 a.m.
