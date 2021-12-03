Hernando County Sheriff's detectives have been conducting an ongoing
investigation into three individuals involved in a string of retails thefts in
Hernando and Pasco counties, according to a press release.
Investigation revealed that Jeffrey Evans, 56; Timothy Evans, 54; and a woman, Tracy Sullivan, 50, were suspects in recent retail thefts that occurred at the Walmart, at 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
Reviewing surveillance video, detectives were able to determine that over a two-month period the suspects committed 40 separate retail thefts from the Spring Hill Walmart. The items stolen were valued at $3,683.
Additional investigation revealed the same three suspects also committed 66
retail thefts at the Walmart at 13300 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. The items stolen were valued at $6,379.
The three individuals are also suspects in similar incidents being
investigated in Pasco County.
On Nov. 23 at 10:28 a.m., detectives located the suspects' vehicle
traveling south on Commercial Way. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Jeffery Evans. Timothy Evans was a passenger in the vehicle.
Both men were arrested at the scene.
A barcode that was used to steal items from both Walmart locations was
located in Timothy Evans' pocket.
Detectives also discovered numerous pawnshop transactions made by the brothers to discard the stolen property.
Jeffrey Evans was charged with 38 counts of felony retail theft. His bond was
set at $84,000. Timothy Evans was charged with 51 counts of felony retail theft. His bond was set at $102,000.
Warrants are forthcoming for Tracy Sullivan on 18 counts of felony retail theft.
The successful conclusion of this investigation was made possible by
assistance from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
