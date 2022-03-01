Three men from St. Petersburg have been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected theft ring that stole from local stores, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1:55 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar Store at 10620 Northcliffe Blvd. in Spring Hill regarding a retail theft in progress.
The caller said that two individuals had just fled the store carrying two white plastic garbage bags full of stolen merchandise. A clerk chased them, and one of the suspects dropped his bag of stolen merchandise as he attempted to flee.
Deputies arrived and observed video surveillance of the incident. The footage showed the two male suspects wearing ski masks and baseball caps in an attempt to hide their identities. The clerk said he saw the two male suspects get into a silver sedan and leave the area.
On the same date at 2:46 p.m., another 911 call came from the Dollar General Store at 865 S. Broad Street in reference to a retail theft. The suspects’ description matched the description of the suspects in the Family Dollar Store theft. The suspects fled the store carrying white garbage bags full of various stolen merchandise.
On this occasion a witness followed the suspects as they fled the store in a 2020 Nissan Altima with the stolen merchandise. The witness followed the suspects’ vehicle and provided 911 with a description of the vehicle and direction of travel.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspects’ vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Hurban Street in Masaryktown. They located three suspects inside the vehicle along with eight full garbage bags of various stolen merchandise. A canvas bag containing 4.7 grams of marijuana that was divided into 16 separate baggies also was located inside the vehicle. The suspects were immediately taken into custody.
The suspects were identified as Johnny King III, 22; Antone Jones Jr., 22; and Alex A. Street, 22. The suspects drove to Hernando County from the St. Petersburg area.
One of the suspects, Street, told investigators the men visited numerous stores throughout the area, where King and Jones stole various merchandise. Street said he always remained in the vehicle and did not participate in the thefts.
King also was identified as a suspect in a recent theft from Ulta Beauty. He also was arrested and charged in connection with that investigation.
King was charged with grand theft and two counts of petit theft. His bond was set at $15,000.
Jones was charged with two counts of petit theft, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. His bond was set at $5,000.
Street was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug equipment. His bond was set at $3,000.
King and Antone are facing likely additional theft charges for involvement in ongoing investigations.
