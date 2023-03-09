BROOKSVILLE — A man and a woman are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a house across the street from the BEST Academy school on Wednesday, March 8.
Another man living in a camper on the property also was arrested and charged.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit recently received information regarding the possible sale of crack cocaine from a residence in south Brooksville at 834 Easy St.
An investigation found that Lorenzo Townsend Jr., 29, was selling illegal narcotics from his residence. A subsequent undercover operation resulted in several purchases of illegal narcotics involving both Townsend and his girlfriend, Hannah Pashnick, 25.
On March 8 detectives arrested both Townsend and Pashnick at the Probation and Parole Office in Brooksville. A search of their vehicle resulted in the discovery of a small amount of marijuana.
A search of the house found a wide variety of drugs as well as weapons and ammunition.
- Fentanyl – Approximately 5.6 grams (trafficking amount)
- Crack Cocaine – Approximately 13.0 grams
- Clonazepam Tablets – Approximately 42.2 grams
- Buprenorphine HCL Tablets – Approximately 1 gram
- Hydromorphone HCL Tablets – Approximately 0.1 grams
- Marijuana – Approximately 5 grams
- Drug Paraphernalia (scales, baggies, pipes – used for the sale of narcotics)
- Handgun – Taurus 9 mm
- Rifle – Remington 700
- Shotgun – JC Higgins 20 gauge
- Multiple rounds of ammunition.
As a result of the items located during the search warrant and during the contact at the Probation and Parole office, Townsend was arrested and charged as follows:
- Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Crack Cocaine
- Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts)
- Possession of Place for Sale of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $172,000.
Townsend was also placed under arrest, as follows, relating to the sale and/or distribution of narcotics:
- Sale of Crack Cocaine in 1,000 Feet of Place of Worship
- Sale of Crack Cocaine (2 counts)
- Possession of Crack Cocaine w/Intent to Sell (3 counts)
- Person in Possession of Place for Purpose of Sale of Controlled Substance (3 counts)
- Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device (3 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts)
- Bond: $153,000.
Townsend was also charged with violation of probation on an original charge of burglary of a structure, no bond. At the time of the undercover operation and the search warrant, Townsend was on active felony probation for burglary (Hernando County) and cocaine possession in Georgia. He has a long arrest record and has been sent to prison twice.
Townsend has prior arrests for Burglary Dwelling, Burglary Structure, Grand Theft, Possession of Cocaine w/Intent to Sell (multiple cases), Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Oxycodone, Petit Theft, VOP, Possession of Marijuana, Escape, Resist Arrest, Leave Scene of Accident w/Property Damage, Aggravated Assault, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering w/Witness.
Pashnick is being held for numerous charges and her bond is $215,000. She has no previous criminal history.
- Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Crack Cocaine
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Place for Sale of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $154,000.
Pashnick was also placed under arrest, as follows, relating to the sale and/or distribution of narcotics:
- Sale of Crack Cocaine in 1,000 Feet of Place of Worship
- Possession of Crack Cocaine w/Intent to Sell
- Person in Possession of Place for Purpose of Sale of Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $61,000.
A search of a camper located on the property revealed Glenn Thompkins, 62, to be inside. Based on items found within the camper and determined to be in Thompkins’s possession, he was placed under arrest. He is a convicted felon with a very long arrest record, and has served time in prison three times.
He was placed under arrest for the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (2 counts)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon (2 counts)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond: $46,000.
Thompkins has prior arrests for Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Sell (multiple cases), Armed Robbery, VOP, Sale of Cocaine, Failure to Appear (multiple cases), Petit Theft, Grand Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault, Sale of Marijuana within 1,000 feet of Church, Battery, Trespassing (multiple cases), Burglary with Battery, Burglary of a Dwelling, Disorderly Conduct, Loitering and Prowling, and Robbery by Sudden Snatching.
Thompkins is a convicted felon, and has been sentenced to prison time in the Department of Corrections on three occasions.
The investigation continues.
