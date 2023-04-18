Three arrested on variety of charges

On April 10, deputies in the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motor scooter in the area of Sunshine Grove Road and Cortez Boulevard, but the operator of the motor scooter attempted to flee.
The suspect on the scooter, later identified as Brent Abdallah, 27, was observed
throwing a small bag of methamphetamine while fleeing. Abdallah was soon apprehended and charged with the following:
- Fleeing/Eluding
- Possession of a Methamphetamine
- Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Possession of Paraphernalia
His bond was set at $5,500 and he remains in the Hernando County Detention Center at this time.
Deputies in the Intelligence Unit noticed Abdallah’s mother, identified as Tanya Abdallah Allison, 51, and close friend Haleigh Cohely, 22, both had active
felony warrants. Additionally, Allison was recently featured on Manhunt Monday.
On April 13, the Intelligence Unit tracked Allison to an address on West Street in Brooksville, where she was located and arrested. Her charges are as follows:
- Failure to Appear x3 (Felony Warrants)
She was given no bond and remains at the detention center at this time.
Also on April 13, the Intelligence Unit tracked Cohely to an address on Jayson Drive in Brooksville, where she was located sleeping in a vehicle. After Cohely was placed under arrest, she ran from deputies while still handcuffed. She was quickly apprehended. During a search of Cohely’s person, deputies located a small bag of methamphetamine. She was charged as follows:
- Failure to Appear x3 (Felony Warrants)
- Resisting Arrest without Violence
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Escape
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Her bond was set at $23,000 and she remains at the detention center at this time.
