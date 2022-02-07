Threat causes additional security at Springstead High School

There was extra security at Springstead High School on Monday, Feb. 7, after a threat was made against a person.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, in the evening on Saturday, Feb. 5, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies received information that a student from Gulf Coast Academy, while chatting with another person using a messaging platform, made threats to kill another student that the first student thought attended Springstead High School.
The intended victim does not attend either Springstead High School or the Gulf Coast Academy. Deputies responded to the residence of the suspect student. The student refused to speak with deputies and requested an attorney. The student’s parents allowed deputies to search the residence, where they located the student’s cellphone and tablet, both of which were
collected as evidence.
The student’s parents confirmed that any weapons in the family residence were secure and the student was unable to access them. The student was placed under arrest, charged with Written Threats to Kill/Harm and
transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.
There was extra law enforcement on the campus of Springstead High School on the morning of Feb. 7.
