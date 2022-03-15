Teens charged in burglary of convenience store

SPRING HILL – Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in the burglary of a Sunoco convenience store, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
According to the report at 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, deputies responded to the store at 6026 Spring Hill Drive in response to a commercial alarm. Upon arrival, deputies saw the glass front door was shattered and watched video surveillance that showed a male suspect using a cinderblock to smash the glass.
The suspect took tobacco products and fled on foot. Deputies were unable to locate a suspect at the scene.
On Monday, March 14, at 1:42 a.m., deputies responded to the Sonoco again in response to a report of two individuals spotted hiding behind the business. Deputies located the suspects on Sonoco property.
One of the juveniles was identified as Michael Sparacino, 15. Deputies took special note of Sparacino because he was wearing the same clothing as the suspect caught on surveillance video from the earlier incident. Sparacino admitted to breaking the glass door and burglarizing the business.
The other juvenile was identified as Tony Collins, 15. Collins said he had gone with Sparacino to steal cigarettes, and said he was aware Sparacino had previously committed a burglary at the same location. Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene.
Sparacino was charged with commercial burglary and petit theft in one case,
and attempted burglary of the same business in a second case. After being
processed at the detention center, he was released into the custody of his
parents.
Collins was charged with commercial burglary in one case, and attempted
burglary of the same business in a second case. After being processed at the
detention center, he was transported to the juvenile justice facility in Ocala.
Additional charges for both suspects are pending further investigation.
