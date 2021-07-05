Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.