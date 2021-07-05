ZEPHYRHILLS – A 43-year-old Zephyrhills woman was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter related to an accident that killed a 17-year-old bicyclist during the early morning hours of July 4.
According to FHP reports, the accident occurred at approximately 2:18 a.m. The arrested suspect, Andrea Nadine Woods, was reportedly traveling southbound on Allen Road, south of Happy Days Drive. The 17-year-old male victim was riding a bicycle southbound in the northbound lane of Allen Road, adjacent to a 15-year-old bicyclist, reports state. FHP troopers reported that neither bicyclist was wearing a helmet or using lights on their bikes.
Reports state that as Woods’ Ford Mustang approached the bicyclists, she failed to maintain control of the vehicle and crossed into the northbound lanes, colliding with the 17-year-old bicyclist. The 17-year-old suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the accident, reports state.
FHP troopers reported that Woods’ level of impairment was in excess of three times the legal limit, which is a blood alcohol content level of 0.08.
Woods was arrested for DUI manslaughter and transported to the Pasco County Jail.
