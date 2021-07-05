A 14-year-old Dade City girl was killed July 4 after falling off an ATV, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. A single-seat ATV was traveling northbound on Old Trilby Road, north of Trilby Road, with three passengers, FHP troopers reported. While traveling on the paved roadway, the 14-year-old girl fell off the ATV onto the roadway and suffered serious injuries.
The girl was transported to an area hospital and died from her injuries.
Reports state the ATV was being operated by a 15-year-old girl from Tampa. The other two passengers were a 12-year-old girl from Dade City and a 12-year-old girl from Dade City.
None of the riders were wearing helmets, the report states, and the three other riders did not report injuries.
