A 17-year-old Wesley Chapel driver has been arrested and charged for a fatal January crash in which a husband and wife were killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
Memphis James Frizzell was charged on Friday, May 6, with two counts of vehicular homicide and delivered to the Pasco County Jail following his arrest.
On Jan. 19, 2022, the victims’ vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, was traveling east on State Road 56. Frizzell’s 2017 Honda Accord was traveling west on SR-56.
At the intersection of Lajuana Boulevard, the Rogue turned left into the path of the Accord and was struck by the sedan.
Upon impact, the Rogue overturned and the male victim, a 52-year-old Wesley Chapel man, was ejected from the vehicle despite wearing his seatbelt. The passenger, a 56-year-old Wesley Chapel woman, later determined to also be restrained, was found to have been removed from the vehicle by a passer-by rendering aid.
Both occupants of the Rogue suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
On May 6, following an intensive investigation, FHP troopers arrested Frizzell for two counts of vehicular homicide after evidence indicated he was making multiple lane changes while traveling 114mph just prior to the crash, with an impact speed of 100mph.
Frizzell was delivered to the Pasco County Jail following his arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.