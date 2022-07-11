A teenager deliberately crashed a vehicle into the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office building in Brooksville on Friday night, July 8, the agency said in a press release.
A deputy saw a vehicle heading east on Sheriff Mylander Way in Brooksville without its headlights on. He tried to conduct a traffic stop near Cortez Boulevard and Horse Lake Road.
As the deputy approached the vehicle, the 16-year-old driver took off, then made a U-turn and headed west on Cortez Boulevard. As the driver approached the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and West Jefferson Street he drove through a red light. The deputy disengaged from attempting to stop the vehicle while the driver sped north on Cobb Road.
The deputy ran the vehicle’s tag and determined it was a rental vehicle.
Less than an hour later at 11:27 p.m., reports were received that a vehicle had crashed into the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office main building at 18900 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.
A deputy inside the building heard the collision and went outside to investigate. The deputy saw the teenage male in the driver’s seat of a black Toyota RAV4. The driver had crashed into the west side of the building, by a rear entrance.
The driver left the vehicle and then made a statement about wanting to commit self-harm. As the deputy attempted to take the driver into custody, the teen proceeded to shove the deputy in the upper body. The deputy took the driver into custody without further incident.
Deputies found damage to the east side fence near the front parking lot and to the south side exterior of the building. This was in addition to the damage done to the west side of the building. The total damage was estimated at $16,000.
The driver’s father was contacted and said that about 45 minutes earlier he and his son had been at the New Beginnings Youth Shelter off Sheriff Mylander Way.
While inside the building, his son returned to the vehicle the pair arrived in and drove off. It was during this time that deputies initially attempted to conduct a traffic stop. After fleeing the traffic stop, the teen later returned to the HCSO property, where he intentionally crashed through a fence and collided with the building twice.
The father said he never notified law enforcement as he believed the teen was planning to return home.
The boy was taken into protective custody under a Baker Act.
He will later face charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer and trespassing.
