The driver of a pickup truck is being sought in the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old boy on Sept. 18, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Ford F150 was traveling east along Fargo Drive at 7:02 p.m. Near Overhill Drive, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it departed the roadway and struck a 14-year-old pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of Fargo Drive.
After briefly stopping, the driver, a male, fled the scene of the crash, which resulted in serious injuries to the child.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.
