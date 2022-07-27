Since May, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a series of crimes occurring throughout the Ridge Manor area.
On June 24, while investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard, detectives were able to develop a possible suspect, identified as Trenton Taylor, 17.
Additional investigation revealed Taylor was involved in numerous crimes that were recently committed in Hernando, Sumter, Citrus, and Pasco counties.
On Friday, July 22, he was located in Pasco County with assistance from the Pasco Sheriff's Office and a K-9 unit caught him after a short foot chase.
Taylor was initially arrested on eight active juvenile pickup orders out of Hernando County.
The investigation is ongoing as Hernando County detectives work with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Dade City Police Department, Citrus County Sheriff's Office and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office to close active cases connected to Taylor.
Additional charges are pending further investigation to include multiple counts of burglary to structure, burglary to conveyance, burglary to dwelling, burglary to occupied dwelling, grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property.
