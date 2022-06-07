An eighth-grader who made a bomb threat in October found out that actions have consequences on Monday.

The boy, who is a student at D.S. Parrot Middle School, allegedly made a telephoned bomb threat to the Hernando County School Bus Transportation Depot in Brooksville on Oct. 18, 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

An employee reported receiving a telephone call at 8:10 a.m. from a young male who was inquiring about a job. When the employee told the caller he needed to go online to apply for a job, the caller threatened to blow up a school bus.

Initially, deputies were unable to identify the caller.

On Monday, June 6, detectives received additional information about a telephone number associated with the bomb threat. A detective called the number and spoke to a 13-year-old individual.

The detective was able to meet with the boy and his mother regarding the incident.

Investigation revealed the boy made the call while riding on the school bus; however, he denied making a bomb threat. He told the detective he didn't remember who made the bomb threat.

The boy was arrested on a charge of making a false bomb threat, a felony.

He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where, after processing, he was released to the custody of his mother as directed by the Department of Juvenile Justice.