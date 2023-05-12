Teacher charged with battery on fellow educator at Central High School

A teacher at Central High School has been charged with felony battery after deputies say he struck another teacher, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 7:15 a.m. on Friday, May 12, the School Resource Deputy at Central High School, Deputy Julio Escoda, was advised of a battery that had just happened between two staff members on the school campus.
Escoda responded to the area and met with the victim, a female teacher.
The victim said she was having a conversation with another educator, later identified as the suspect, Michael Anthony DeJesus, 50, in a classroom on the campus. The conversation became heated, and DeJesus yelled at the victim to "Get the **** out of my room."
DeJesus then walked over to the victim, in an aggressive manner, and intentionally pushed her (with two hands) in her upper chest area, causing her to step back two to three feet.
Two other staff members saw the incident and have provided sworn statements regarding the incident. It also was captured on security footage from inside the campus. Before Escoda was notified of the incident, DeJesus left the campus and went home.
Deputies responded to DeJesus' home, where he admitted pushing the victim, as he was upset with her.
Deputies placed DeJesus under arrest for felony battery. He has been booked into the Hernando County Detention Center with a bond of $2,000.
The Hernando County School District is conducting its own internal investigation into the matter, the Sheriff’s Office press release said.
