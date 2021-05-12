TARPON SPRINGS – A 31-year-old Port Richey man was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after causing an accident Tuesday evening that resulted in the death of two riders of a tandem bicycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.
The accident occurred at approximately 5:50 p.m., May 11, on Keystone Road, approaching Meadows Drive.
Reports state Cory Robert Corrado, 31, was driving an SUV westbound on Keystone Road as another motorist, a 33-year-old Odessa man, was driving an SUV eastbound on Keystone Road.
FHP troopers report that as the vehicles approached each other, Corrado was passing other vehicles in the eastbound lane in a no-passing zone. As the two vehicles converged, the 33-year-old Odessa man steered to the outside shoulder to avoid a collision. Reports state that the front left of Corrado's SUV collided with the left rear of the other SUV, causing the 33-year-old Odessa man's SUV to rotate and overturn onto the south roadway shoulder.
The report states that the overturned SUV continued across a paved bicycle trail and collided with a tandem bicycle carrying a 58-year-old Odessa man and a 50-year-old Odessa woman.
The bicycle occupants suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, the report states. The 33-year-old Odessa man in the overturned SUV reported minor injuries, as did Corrado.
Following the crash, FHP troopers arrested corrado on two counts of DUI manslaughter (drugs) and vehicular homicide.
