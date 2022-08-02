A 24-year-old woman died on Monday, Aug. 1, after her vehicle left the road and hit a tree in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The vehicle was going north on Joy Drive, south of Dog Patch Lane, at about 4:29 p.m. and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. It left the roadway, entered the west shoulder and collided with a tree.
Transported to an area hospital, the driver later expired from injuries suffered during the crash. Her passenger, a 26-year-old Land O’ Lakes man, was not injured.
