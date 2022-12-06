A 32-year-old Tampa man was killed on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8:45 p.m. after he was hit by a vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
A Ford F-150 was traveling east on County Road 54, east of Chancey Road, and collided with the pedestrian, 1 who was walking in the travel lane.
The man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 43-year-old woman from Balm, Fla., was not injured.
