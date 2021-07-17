CLEARWATER — A Tampa man faces potential federal charges after crashing a stolen vehicle through a fence at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and then boarding a parked U.S. Coast Guard C-130 aircraft.
According to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports, the incident occurred at approximately 4:48 a.m., July 17. At this time, deputies assigned to the Airport Unit were notified of a suspicious vehicle driving on a runway near parked commercial airliners. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled across the runway toward the U.S. Coast Guard station.
A pursuit followed, reports state, ending in the vehicle crashing through a U.S. Coast Guard security gate. The suspect, 36-year-old Herrera Hamilton Moreno, stopped the vehicle in a large hangar and fled of foot. Moreno then entered a parked C-130 aircraft and entered the cockpit before being taken into custody by deputies.
Investigators later determined Moreno drove through fencing surrounding the property before making it to the runway. The investigation also discovered that the vehicle Moreno was driving was reported stolen from Tampa earlier in the evening.
Moreno was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and is being held on charges of fleeing and eluding, trespassing, grand theft auto, habitual traffic offender, burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.
No one was injured during the incident and no aircraft sustained any damage.
The investigation, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is ongoing and federal charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.