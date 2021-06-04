RIDGE MANOR — Two passengers in an SUV were killed early Friday morning when their vehicle collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cortez and Treiman boulevards.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 3:03 a.m. All five occupants of the SUV were from Moncks Corner, South Carolina, including three adults and two young children.
Reports state the SUV was traveling southbound on Treiman Boulevard (U.S. 301) and the semi, driven by a 42-year-old Weeki Wachee man, was traveling eastbound on Cortez Boulevard (S.R. 50).
At the intersection, reports state the traffic signal was inoperative due to a fire in the area. The semi entered the intersection moments before the SUV entered, causing the SUV to collide with the left side of the unloaded flat-bed semi, FHP troopers reported.
The impact caused the semi to jackknife onto the south shoulder of the roadway before coming to final rest. The SUV rotated to the east portion of the intersection, reports state, ejecting two adult passengers not wearing seat belts – a 34-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman. Both ejected passengers suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, reports state.
According to FHP reports, the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old woman wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries. The two children, ages 1 and 8, were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
Reports state the driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.
