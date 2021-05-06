WEEKI WACHEE – A motorist is in critical condition after losing control of the SUV he was driving and ending up submerged in a nearby waterway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state the accident occurred in a residential neighborhood in Weeki Wachee at approximately 9:33 p.m., May 5.
An SUV driven by a 61-year-old Weeki Wachee man was traveling eastbound on Darlene Street, reports state. FHP troopers reported the motorist lost control of the SUV, which continued eastbound through the yard of 5567 Darlene Street and went over a seawall into the waterway.
A 59-year-old male passenger from Brooksville was also in the SUV and escaped uninjured, reports state. The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.
Reports state that both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
