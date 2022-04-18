BROOKSVILLE – The capture of two suspects in the robbery of the Synovus Bank in Brooksville led to a bonus: One of the suspects is suspected in the robbery of the Cadance Bank.
On Thursday, April 14, at about 10:55 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Synovus Bank, 1000 S. Broad S. in Brooksville, regarding a bank robbery.
The 911 caller, a bank employee, said the bank had just been robbed by a black male in his early 20s who was wearing a black mask, gray sweatshirt, black pants and tennis shoes.
The description of the suspect matched the description of the suspect of a bank robbery that had occurred on Tuesday, April 12.
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a vehicle description obtained from the first bank robbery to locate the suspect's getaway vehicle. Within 5 minutes of the bank robbery being reported, deputies found the suspect's vehicle traveling south on U.S. 41, and conducted a felony traffic stop in the area just south of Hernando Oaks.
Two suspects, Bertin Balan Jr., 22, the passenger, and Barry Toussaint, 28, the driver, were inside the vehicle. Both were taken into custody without incident. A firearm was located in Toussaint’s possession. A BB gun was located underneath the seat where Balan had been sitting.
During questioning, Balan told detectives he committed the bank robbery at Synovus Bank as well as the one at Cadence Bank on April 12. Balan said he committed the first bank robbery alone.
The money stolen from Synovus was recovered from the suspects' vehicle.
Balan and Toussaint were both transported to the Hernando County Detention
Center.
Balan was charged with unarmed robbery (Cadence Bank) and armed robbery
(Synovus Bank). His bond was initially set at $125,000.
Toussaint was charged with principal in the first degree to armed robbery.
Additionally, Toussaint had an active Pasco County warrant for failure to
appear on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
His bond was set at $12,500.
The investigation remains active, and no additional details are available at
this time.
