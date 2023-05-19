NEW PORT RICHEY — Four suspects in a strong-arm robbery at Sims Park on May 17 have been arrested and charged, the New Port Richey Police Department reported on Friday.
On May 17 at about midnight, a strong-armed robbery occurred when two victims, a male and a female, were physically attacked by a group of four individuals. Several items were taken from the victims and the four individuals fled the scene.
The victims needed to be transported by ambulance due to their injuries. After extensive investigation and community leads the individuals were positively identified.
On May 19, all four were arrested and criminally charged. The arrested are Jaquez Geovantah Osborne, 19; Tayson Carter Jr., 21; Jayda Butler, 18; and a juvenile female.
