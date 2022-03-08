The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it had captured a suspect in a shooting Monday in Zephyrhills.
The agency was investigating a homicide that happened at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at Gall Boulevard and Kossick Road in Zephyrhills, the agency said in a press release.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that Orlando Diaz-Rivera, 30, shot the victim and then fled. Diaz-Rivera is 5-feet-9, approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The victim and Diaz-Rivera are known to each other, and this is an isolated incident,” the agency said.
