Man sought in fatal shooting in Zephyrhills

Orlando Diaz-Rivera

 Photo courtesy PASCO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it had captured a suspect in a shooting Monday in Zephyrhills.

The agency was investigating a homicide that happened at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at Gall Boulevard and Kossick Road in Zephyrhills, the agency said in a press release.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Orlando Diaz-Rivera, 30, shot the victim and then fled. Diaz-Rivera is 5-feet-9, approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The victim and Diaz-Rivera are known to each other, and this is an isolated incident,” the agency said.