SPRING HILL — The suspect has been identified in a two-county crime spree that started in Pasco County and ended in a fatal shootout with law enforcement on a quiet street in Hernando County on Tuesday, May 31.
Victor Thomas Torres Jr., 42, was shot by a deputy or deputies and later died at a hospital, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect’s next of kin have been notified.
The spree began as a home invasion in Hudson at about 2:30 a.m. on May 31, according to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent in charge Mark Brutnell of the Tampa office.
Nienhuis said at a press conference that the home invasion in Hudson involving the male suspect and two female suspects happened early on May 31 when the male and a female suspect entered through an unlocked door and encountered an 89-year-old man, whom they tied up.
Bridgette Harvey, 42 and Jamie Kujawa, 38 were arrested in connection with the home invasion robbery, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspects stole some of the man’s property and his vehicle, police said. A second female suspect drove away in a separate vehicle.
Nienhuis said at about 6:45 a.m. in Spring Hill, deputies encountered a vehicle on fire at the site of a house under construction and were investigating that as an arson.
“Unbeknownst to us, it was a stolen car and somehow related to that home invasion that occurred” in Pasco, Nienhuis said.
A woman who lives near the location of the burned vehicle said her husband saw the fire.
“I think he went back in the house because he was afraid the car was going to explode,” said Deanna Sievers.
Early in the afternoon, Pasco deputies were alerted to some suspicious individuals at a gas station on the Pasco side of County Line Road. “One of the individuals had some burn marks,” Nienhuis said.
Just before 1:30 p.m., the Hernando Sheriff’s Office said, the two female suspects were getting rid of the victim’s property and were stopped by law enforcement. They admitted to the home invasion and said the male suspect was in a house on Holly Hock Lane in Spring Hill.
The man fled that house and invaded another and, with the residents as hostages, he went into the garage. Deputies were deciding what to do when the man began shooting at deputies through the garage door, Nienhuis said.
The deputies did not fire, Nocco said later, fearing that they might hit innocent people in the house, but they were not going to delay going in to get the suspect, he said.
Three Hernando deputies and a Pasco deputy were outside. The suspect left the house and ran toward the intersection of Cobblestone Drive and Davenport Lane. He exchanged fire with the deputies giving chase, and “was struck by at least one round that we know of,” Nienhuis said. “He was taken to a local hospital and has since been pronounced dead.”
A Hernando deputy was slightly injured, but no other injuries occurred, including to those held hostage by the suspect.
Nienhuis said that the suspect was a known gang member and convicted felon who had spent numerous years in prison on aggravated assault on a first responder, robbery and kidnapping charges, and had just gotten out of prison in May 2021.
The deputies involved are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.
One of the female suspects was involved in a case recently in which a woman was shooting her dogs with a BB gun, he added.
This story has been updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.