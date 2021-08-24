Deputies interrupted an attempted bank robbery Aug. 23 in Spring Hill and have arrested a suspect on numerous charges.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said an employee at the Regions Bank, 7165 Mariner Blvd., reported a bank robbery in progress about 2:17 p.m. Numerous patrol deputies, detectives and other units were dispatched to the bank.
The bank was surrounded, and as deputies took tactical positions, they observed the suspect pacing inside the bank.
The bank employee stated the suspect said there was a bomb outside in his vehicle and that he had a firearm.
The suspect, later identified as Michael Nathan Lee Rouisse, 25, left the bank. Seeing law enforcement officers, he fled toward his vehicle, then saw a female sitting in her vehicle, a black 4-door Chrysler, in the parking lot. The suspect jumped in the passenger seat of the Chrysler.
The female driver jumped out of her vehicle and Rouisse slid into the driver seat and stole the Chrysler.
He fled southbound on Mariner Boulevard and struck another vehicle in the area of Landover Boulevard. Rouisse continued southbound with deputies following. They were able to stop the stolen car in the area of Mariner Boulevard and Norvell Road.
As deputies approached the vehicle to remove Rouisse, the Chrysler ran into the rear of a deputy’s marked patrol vehicle, as Rouisse had failed to place the Chrysler into park.
Deputies say Rouisse confessed to attempting to rob the bank, making the bomb threat, and stealing the vehicle.
The bomb squad from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office checked Rouisse’s vehicle. No explosives were found.
Rouisse was charged with attempted robbery, making a false bomb threat, resisting arrest without violence, grand theft auto and fleeing to elude and was being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on $17,000 bond.
