Suspect charged in attempted murder

A suspect in an attempted murder in Hudson was arrested Sept. 23 after a standoff with Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies at a hotel on U.S. Highway 19.
A deputy responded to a call regarding an unconscious man inside a room at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 3060 U.S. 19 in Holiday. As the deputy approached the man to provide aid, he regained consciousness, removed a handgun from a hip holster and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy left the room and the man refused to come out for around three hours. He eventually peacefully surrendered.
After further investigation, deputies discovered that the man, identified as Richard Frank Bruns Jr., 53, was the suspect in an attempted murder from the previous night in Hudson.
According to a sheriff’s affidavit, Bruns argued with a woman he shared a house with, then fired a handgun at her twice and threatened, “I’ll put this one in your head.” The woman fled. Bruns also fled before deputies arrived, but probable cause was developed for his arrest.
A sheriff’s report states that Bruns admitted to the attempted murder the night before and that he was armed when deputies found him unconscious in the hotel. He was ultimately arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with the incident on Sept. 22 in Hudson, as well as a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer from the incident at the hotel.
No one was injured during either incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.