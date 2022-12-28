A man was arrested and shot amid a stolen vehicle investigation on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The suspect is identified as Joseph Midkiff, 34. Midkiff was arrested on several charges, including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
He has a significant arrest history in Pasco County, which includes violence.
Deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation in the area of Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey around 2:20 a.m. when they encountered the adult white male suspect in possession of the stolen vehicle.
The suspect ran away and while doing so turned and fired a handgun at the deputies who were pursuing the suspect. One deputy returned fire, striking the suspect, causing non-life threatening injuries.
No deputies were injured.
Midkiff is in custody. Pursuant to PSO's policy, this shooting is being investigated by Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
This story has been updated with the identity of the suspect.
