Suspect arrested for fatal Wesley Chapel hit-and-run wreck

WESLEY CHAPEL – Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested 24-year-old Nicole Marie Gennarini Cresswell early Wednesday for her suspected involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident the day prior.
According to reports, FHP troopers located Gennarini Cresswell just before midnight June 16 sitting in her gray 2019 Nissan Sentra at 8241 Shenandoah Run in Wesley Chapel. Troopers used vehicle parts located at the June 15 crash scene and witness accounts of the crash to assist in the location of the suspect, reports state.
The fatal accident occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m., June 15, near a residence located at 27901 Robin Roost Lane, Wesley Chapel. Reports state a vehicle matching the description of Gennarini Cresswell’s Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on Robin Roost Lane and collided with a pedestrian seated in a mobility scooter attempting to get the mail.
The crash caused damage to the front right portion of the vehicle, reports state, and the driver fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old Wesley Chapel woman, suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
Gennarini Cresswell was arrested by FHP troopers and transported to the Pasco County Jail. The suspect faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.
