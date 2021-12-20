SPRING HILL – A student who allegedly set an American flag on fire in the student parking lot at Springstead High School was arrested and charged with arson, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, and the student who owned the flag got a new one from resource officers.
According to a press release, the incident took place on Monday, Dec. 13, when the school resource deputy at the school responded to a report of a vehicle fire. Several students had noticed the flag on fire in the bed of a student’s 1977 Ford truck. Other debris also was burning.
A student jumped into the bed of the truck and was able to put out the fire, and witnesses saw a student leaving the scene.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the alleged fire-setter was identified and arrested.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, SRO deputies gave the student a new flag.
