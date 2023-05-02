A 16-year-old male from Brooksville faces numerous charges after he allegedly stole a semitruck and drove it north on U.S. 19 into HernandoCounty, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
On May 2, at about 1:10 a.m., the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told FHP there was a stolen semi traveling north on U.S. 19, south of the HernandoCounty line.
Trooper Wakeland was able to locate a vehicle matching the description and saw it driving recklessly. She activated her emergency equipment and the vehicle failed to stop. Wakeland advised the Tampa Regional Communications Center that she was actively involved in a pursuit with a reckless vehicle that was possibly stolen.
The vehicle traveled north on U.S. 19 in Hernando County until it reached the intersection of State Road 50 (Cortez Boulevard). At the intersection the vehicle made a right and began traveling east on Cortez Boulevard.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was successfully able to stop-stick the vehicle as it traveled east on Cortez Boulevard.
The suspect vehicle continued to travel east on Cortez Boulevard until it pulled into the 7 Eleven gas station at 16129 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.
Sgt. Alec Ritter and Trooper Michael McKinstry arrived as the suspect vehicle was coming to a stop. After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver refused to exit the vehicle.
After several minutes of the driver refusing to exit the vehicle, Ritter began requesting a ballistic shield. An unknown Hernando deputy advised Ritter that there was a shield in his patrol vehicle.
So Ritter obtained the shield and advised the deputy to come with him in an attempt to extricate the driver.
McKinstry quickly volunteered to assist and the three approached the vehicle with Ritter in the front. They were successful in retrieving the driver from the vehicle, where Wakeland placed him under arrest.
The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Hillsborough County.
Wakeland charged the suspect with grand theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, resisting without violence and fleeing to elude.
