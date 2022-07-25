Standoff with barricaded man ends peacefully

A man wanted on a felony warrant held off deputies for several hours from a house in Brooksville on July 12, but finally surrendered peacefully, was arrested and taken to jail.
A woman in the house also was taken into custody, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The report said that just before 1 p.m., several Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 19490 Oakdale Ave. in Brooksville to serve a felony warrant for the arrest of Londell Ramon Anderson, 45, on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching.
Upon arrival, deputies established a perimeter around the residence to safely serve the felony warrant. While doing so, deputies began communicating with Anderson through a window. Deputies advised Anderson through the window they were there to serve a felony warrant for his arrest.
Anderson asked to see the actual warrant. Deputies placed the warrant on the window so Anderson could read it. During this time, deputies came face-to-face with Anderson, positively identifying him.
Several times, deputies ordered Anderson out of the house, but he refused. Deputies saw Anderson was becoming increasingly agitated and heard him tell his wife, Daphnie Moore, 30, to retrieve a firearm.
After yelling for a firearm, Anderson threatened to shoot any deputies who did not leave his property. Deputies believed Anderson did in fact have access to a firearm, as one was referred to during the robbery.
Deputies took tactical positions to safely view Anderson’s residence and for the next several hours, Anderson and Moore remained inside the residence and actively resisted deputies in their attempts to resolve the situation peacefully.
During this time, deputies learned there were also three children inside the residence, ages 14, 13 and 10.
After several hours of negotiations, both adults and the three children left the residence.
Anderson was placed into custody for the active felony warrant.
Moore was also placed into custody for an active warrant, fleeing to elude.
Deputies executed a search warrant and found a loaded handgun in the living room in plain view.
A representative from the Department of Children and Families responded to take custody of the children. Arrangements have been made for family members to take custody of them.
In addition to the arrest warrants, Anderson was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a second-degree felony; three counts of child neglect, a third-degree felony; and resisting arrest without violence.
He is being held without bond for the robbery and $42,000 bond for the standoff.
Moore was charged with three counts of child neglect, a third-degree felony; and resisting arrest without violence.
She is being held on $2,000 for the warrant, and $7,000 bond for the latest charges.
