A 33-year-old Spring Hill woman is in serious condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At 1:56 a.m., she was driving a sedan west on Wiscon Road and approaching Dentala Street when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The 2022 Kia left the roadway, entered the north shoulder and then rotated before colliding with a culvert.
It continued on and hit a light pole, then overturned and came to final rest.
The unrestrained driver was taken to an area hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.