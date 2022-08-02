Spring Hill woman charged with uttering counterfeit bills

On March 24, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office took a report of a counterfeit $20 bill that was taken by an employee at the McDonald's on 10319 County Line Road.
In the days that followed, the HCSO began to receive similar reports from businesses regarding an individual who was using counterfeit bills of various denominations. The suspect and vehicle description matched in all of the active cases. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to identify the suspect as Monica Sills, 36.
Investigation revealed Sills was involved in similar incidents reported in surrounding counties.
On July 29, detectives observed Sills driving a vehicle in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Boulevard. Sills was driving the same suspect vehicle identified in earlier reports.
Knowing Sills has a suspended license, detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie at 11092 Spring Hill Drive. K-9 Argo and his handler arrived at the scene to conduct a drug sniff of Sills' vehicle. K-9 Argo immediately alerted to the odor of narcotics.
Detectives located a baggie that contained methamphetamine. They also located 17 counterfeit bills. The counterfeit bills included $5 bills, $20 bills and $50 bills.
The counterfeit bills in the vehicle matched the counterfeit bills used in the other cases. Sills was also found in possession of the personal identification information belonging to another person.
Sills was charged with eight counts of uttering counterfeit bills, possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license with knowledge.
She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $23,500 bond.
Photo courtesy Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
HT-SILLS1-0810
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.