Spring Hill woman charged with trafficking in fentanyl

Two deputies who thought they saw a narcotics transaction in a motel parking lot ended up arresting a 31-year-old woman and charging her with several offenses, according to a press release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 1, at 12:21 a.m., deputies Y. Hantzis and Gutierrez saw the incident at Motel 6, 6172 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Moments later one of the individuals drove off from the parking lot and headed north on Commercial Way. A check of the vehicle’s tag showed a suspended license for the driver, so they conducted a traffic stop. Deputies said they saw the driver, identified as Tara Lynn Breeden, attempting to hide clear baggies containing a white powdery substance and a crystal-like substance on her person. Additional baggies were found lying between Breeden's legs.
The substances in the baggies were later field-tested and identified as fentanyl and methamphetamine. Deputies located a total of 6 grams of fentanyl and 4.1 grams of methamphetamine. Additionally, 1.5 grams of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia were also located in the suspect's vehicle.
Breeden was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, driving while license is suspended (third or subsequent offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $53,000 bond.
