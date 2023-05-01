Spring Hill woman charged with child neglect

A call from a concerned neighbor led to a Spring Hill woman being charged with child neglect, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just after 10 a.m. on April 27, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Spring Hill after receiving a call from a concerned citizen regarding the welfare of a small child.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller, who said a female acquaintance arrived at the caller’s home earlier that morning. The caller observed the woman to be acting strange and believed she was under the influence of an unknown narcotic.
The caller knew the woman, identified as Amber Frazier, was responsible for providing care and supervision to a small child. The child was not with Frazier, so the caller asked where the child was. Frazier told her the child was “in the car outside.”
The caller immediately went to check the vehicle and found it to be empty. The caller asked again where the child was. This time, Frazier told her the child was in school. Knowing the child was not in school, the caller advised Frazier to get in the car, at which time the caller drove to Frazier’s residence to see if the child was there.
Upon arrival, Frazier left the vehicle and began banging on the doors and windows of the residence, stating she was “locked out.” After several minutes of banging, the child answered the door.
The caller discovered the child has been left home alone, with no care and/or supervision.
The caller asked Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services to check on Frazier’s overall status. HCFES personnel said Frazier was clearly under the influence of too much medication and should not be operating a vehicle.
The caller left Frazier and the child at the residence and went home. Once at home, the caller contacted the Sheriff’s Office. After meeting with the caller, deputies responded to Frazier’s residence to check on her and the child.
Deputies noted that Frazier still appeared to be under the influence of something. Frazier told deputies it was “her new medication” and she had taken one or two the previous night.
Frazier gave the prescription bottle to the deputy. The deputy observed the prescription had been filled on April 26. Upon conducting a pill count, deputies discovered (in addition to what was prescribed) that seven pills were missing.
Deputies asked Frazier about the discrepancy. She provided several different reasons why pills were missing. Frazier also told the deputy she had been smoking marijuana, and does so regularly.
Frazier then told deputies she took one pill at 9 a.m., on April 27, then took eight more pills over the next 18-hour period.
When asked about leaving the child without supervision, Frazier said a friend named “Jessica” stayed with the child. Frazier was unable to provide a last name, address, and/or telephone number for Jessica.
Deputies contacted the Department of Children and Families and requested an immediate response.
The DCF case worker and the deputy interviewed Frazier again regarding the medication and leaving the child alone. Frazier continued to provide varying stories about the medication and continued to deny leaving the child alone.
DCF decided to remove the child from Frazier’s care. The case worker said this would be the third time the child was removed from Frazier’s care. The child was placed in the care of a family member.
Deputies placed Frazier under arrest for felony child neglect. Her bond was set at $2,000, as per the bond schedule.
The case remains under investigation.
