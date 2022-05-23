Spring Hill woman charged with attempted second-degree murder

A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot a man on Sunday night, May 22, in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At 10:51 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Nantucket Lane in Spring Hill regarding a shooting. The male victim called 911 to report that he had just been shot by a female acquaintance, later identified as Maranda Luciano, 42, The victim said he ran from the house after being shot and was on Dorset Street.
He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Deputies then went to the victim’s residence on Nantucket Lane, but were unable to locate anyone inside. While canvassing the area, several witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots, but no one at the scene saw the shooting. Witnesses did report seeing two vehicles leave the residence following the shooting.
Detectives were able to identify two individuals, a man and a woman, who were possibly inside the residence when the shooting occurred. Detectives located the two individuals, and they corroborated details of the shooting incident.
The witnesses said they were inside the residence playing cards when the victim became upset, and an argument ensued between the victim and Luciano. The victim then went outside to calm down, while Luciano went to the bedroom to retrieve a loaded handgun. She then walked to the patio, where she shot the victim.
Following the initial shooting, Luciano went back into the bedroom to reload the gun. When she returned to the patio area, Luciano was unable to locate the victim and then left the residence, driving away in her own vehicle.
On Monday, May 23, detectives were able to locate Luciano at a family member’s home in Spring Hill.
Luciano was charged with attempted second-degree murder.
She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she is currently being held on a no bond status.
