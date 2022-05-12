Spring Hill woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

SPRING HILL — Complaints about alleged animal abuse led animal enforcement officers to visit a home in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release May 11.
The agency said that on April 19, an animal enforcement officer went to 472 Hollyhock Lane regarding an allegation that a woman possibly was shooting her own dogs with a BB gun.
A witness had said he was working outside when he heard the sound of a BB gun being fired, followed by the yelps of dogs being hit. Over 30 to 45 minutes, the witness said he heard a BB gun fire about 15 times.
The animal enforcement officer met with Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37. She said initially that she didn't own a BB gun. The officer then asked to see proof of vaccination for all three of her dogs, but Kujawa was unable to provide proof. The officer inspected the dogs and found various injuries and scarring on dogs’ feet and paws.
Kujawa said she had used water from a hose to break up a fight among the dogs.
The officer noted that one of the dogs appeared in worse condition than the others, with numerous fresh puncture wounds to its paws and legs, and left a verbal warning for having unvaccinated dogs. She was also warned that she had 10 days to get the dogs vaccinated and would need to provide proof that the injured dog was treated.
A deputy and an animal enforcement officer returned on April 20 to further investigate the potential of criminal violations. The deputy initially spoke to the witness who shares a fence with Kujawa, then saw the three dogs in the backyard. All appeared to be limping.
The deputy asked to view all three dogs and saw that two of them appeared to have fresh wounds on their front paws and legs, possibly consistent with fighting, the deputy reported, but he couldn’t touch the dogs because they were not comfortable with being touched. Kujawa was advised that she remained under a 10-day warning to have the dogs checked by a veterinarian.
Over the next week, animal enforcement officers routinely checked on the condition of the dogs. On April 28, Kujawa called the Sheriff's Office to say she was financially unable to take the dogs to a veterinarian and asked about the county's owner surrender policy.
On May 3, she surrendered two of the three dogs to Hernando County Animal Services. A veterinarian examined the dogs on May 6 and removed a lead pellet from the right paw of one of the dogs. On May 9, they were sent for X-rays.
The first dog had about 61 BBs and 19 lead pellets throughout its legs, torso and head. The second dog had about 71 BBs and 22 lead pellets throughout its legs, torso and head. A total of 173 projectiles were found embedded between the two dogs.
Kujawa was arrested on May 10 on multiple counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty.
Investigation revealed that she used a gas-powered BB gun to shoot the dogs when they attempted to dig under the property fence to get out of her yard. Kujawa said she had been shooting the dogs for approximately two months.
Additionally, the rest of the animals in Kujawa's home, a third dog, three cats, a ferret and a bird, were removed. The condition of those animals is currently under investigation.
