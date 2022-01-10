SPRING HILL – A 32-year-old Spring Hill man died in an accident on Saturday morning, Jan. 8, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A news release said the main was traveling north in the outside lane of U.S. 19, north of State Road 50, at about 11:10 a.m. A second motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Spring Hill woman was heading north in the center lane, ahead of the first motorcycle.
A van driven by a 40-year-old Weeki Wachee man was going north in the inside lane of U.S. 19, behind the first motorcyclist.
The man on the first motorcycle changed to the center lane as the second motorcyclist slowed for other traffic. The first and second motorcycles collided as the first failed to slow down. After the collision, the first motorcyclist fell off the motorcycle as it overturned and he entered the inside lane, where the van hit the downed rider.
The rider was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.
