A 47-year-old Spring Hill man died of his injuries three days after a crash on Shady Hills Road at Fringe Tree Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol reported on Monday, Jan. 31.
According to the report, at 6:36 p.m. p.m. on Jan. 27, an SUV driven by a 64-year-old Spring Hill man was heading east in the driveway access of the Full Gospel Assembly Church at 17945 Shady Hills Road and was trying to turn left onto Shady Hills Road.
The motorcycle was going south on Shady Hills Road and approaching the driveway access of the church.
The SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle, the motorcycle hit the SUV and the motorcyclist was ejected. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Jan. 30 from the injuries.
The SUV’s driver had minor injuries.
