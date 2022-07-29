A Spring Hill man was killed early Friday morning, July 29, in an accident in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man was driving a pickup truck west on Kitten Trail, east of Dennis Drive. While negotiating a right curve, the vehicle veered into the eastbound lane. The driver over-corrected to the left, lost control rotated and enter the north grass shoulder.
On the shoulder, the vehicle collided with a concrete wall and overturned, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The 26-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
