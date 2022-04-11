SPRING HILL – A 57-year old Spring Hill man died Monday morning, April 11, after an accident at Mariner Boulevard near Elgin Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to the report, the vehicle, a sedan, was traveling north along Mariner Boulevard and approaching Elgin Boulevard when the driver lost control, crossed the southbound lanes, entered the west shoulder and collided with a traffic light pole, control box and pedestrian signal before overturning and coming to a stop.
FHP said the driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
