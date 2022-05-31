A 50-year-old Spring Hill man was killed and his 50-year-old female passenger suffered critical injuries in an accident early Monday morning, May 30.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old Spring Hill woman was going east on County Line Road in the left-turn lane at about 12:15 a.m. while the motorcycle was heading west. At the intersection of Waterfall Drive, the pickup truck turned left into the path of the motorcycle and collided with it.
Both vehicles came to rest in the intersection.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital but died of his injuries. The passenger is in critical condition.
The driver of the pickup truck and the 50-year-old male passenger were not injured.
Because of the Sheriff’s Office’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law, no other information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.