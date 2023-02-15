Spring Hill man ingests fentanyl while being booked at jail

On Feb. 11 at 1:36 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a retail theft at the Walmart on Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
Deputies located the suspect, later identified as Adam Crespo, 37, as he left the store. He had several items which he failed to purchase including body spray, perfume, a phone charging cable and a beard trimmer. He also did a price swap on a rolling suitcase. The loss to the store was valued at $174.44.
Video surveillance showed Crespo concealing the items.
Crespo was arrested on a charge of retail theft and was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. During booking into the facility, Crespo removed a clear baggie from his underwear and placed it in his mouth. Shortly after, he removed the baggie from his mouth and became unresponsive.
Medical staff administered two doses of Narcan, which helped to stabilize him.
He was taken to an area hospital for additional treatment. The baggie field-tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight of the substance with packaging was 6.7 grams.
Crespo was charged with Possessing/Introduction of Contraband into a Jail and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
His bond was set at $7,500.
HT-CRESPO1-0222
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.