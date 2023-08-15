Spring Hill man faces trafficking charges

On Monday, Aug. 14, at approximately 2:46 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in Spring Hill when they observed the driver of a vehicle rapidly approach from behind, swerving at the last second to avoid striking the patrol vehicle.
Deputies Y. Hantzis and W. Tengey attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of the silver Nissan Altima. The driver fled south on Sterling Hill Boulevard before stopping in the driveway of a home at 4054 Beaumont Loop.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Edward Ptarcinski, 49, exited the vehicle in an aggressive manner. Deputies immediately took Ptarcinski into custody without further incident.
As a result of the investigation, deputies then conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle.
During the search deputies located a small bag containing glass pipes that are used to smoke methamphetamine. Deputies also located a second bag that contained a crystal-like substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine weighed 14.9 grams.
Based on Ptarcinski’s driving pattern and demeanor, a traffic unit responded to evaluate him for driving under the influence. Ptarcinski did not appear under the influence based on the results of field sobriety tests.
Ptarcinski was arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $32,000.
