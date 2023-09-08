A 73-year-old Spring Hill man died after an accident on Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
While leaving a private driveway onto Golddust Road, north of Cobra Street, at 2:20 p.m., the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his SUV, which entered the east shoulder and collided with a tree.
The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he later expired.
A 77-year-old Spring Hill woman in the vehicle was not injured.
