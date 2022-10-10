A Spring Hill man is in custody on drug and other charges following an investigation that led to his arrest on Oct. 7, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Vice and Narcotics Unit was notified of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling large amounts of fentanyl in Hernando County.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Jacob Spinoza, 49, was living at 6099 Patricia Place in Spring Hill, and was dealing in the narcotics.
An undercover operation commenced that resulted in numerous narcotics purchases being made.
Probable cause was developed for a search warrant and it was executed on Oct. 7, where a search revealed the following items belonging to Spinoza:
- Approximately 1.2 pounds of fentanyl (street value of about $50,000)
- Approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 130.9 grams of marijuana
- Three firearms with ammunition
- 34 Suboxone strips
- Drug paraphernalia to include digital scales and baggies for packaging narcotics
- $2,610 in U.S. currency
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration website, 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Based on this estimate, the fentanyl seized during this search warrant had the potential to provide a lethal dose to over 200,000 people.
Spinoza is a convicted felon and has previously served two prison sentences in the Florida Department of Corrections for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and grand theft.
Spinoza also has previous arrests for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, battery, possession of cocaine, violation of probation and failure to appear.
As a result of the items located during the search warrant, Spinoza was placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center for the following offenses:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl (over 28 grams)
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Person in Possession of a Structure for the Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams
- Possession of a New Legend Drug (2 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
His total bond is $141,000.
Further investigation is forthcoming.
