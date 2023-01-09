Spring Hill man charged with commercial burglary

A man who allegedly tried to break into a car wash is in the Hernando County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Jan. 5 at 2 a.m., a white male was seen on surveillance video arriving at the Mr. Car Wash at 4330 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
He left his vehicle and forcibly removed a surveillance camera from its post, then used a broom in an attempt to gain entry through a door with access to the business. The man also damaged a nearby vending machine.
Prior to leaving the area, the suspect also damaged a front gate arm leading to the business.
Detectives were able to use the video from the car wash to identify the suspect as Brian Aaron Dow Sr., 56. DOB/10-29-1966.
Detectives located Dow at his residence on Sealawn Drive. He told detectives he had been in the area during the time in question but did not recall causing any damage.
Dow was arrested on charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief.
He is being held in lieu of a $5,500 bond at the Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.